VIDEO: Help bail out Josh!

Interior News reporter Josh Casey needs your help to bail him out.

He was arrested by Smithers RCMP earlier today and is being held at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union parking lot on First Avenue near Queen Street. Donations are the only way he can be released. He needs to raise $1,000.

Money raised by the Jail N’ Bail event goes towards Cops for Cancer Tour de North, which funds pediatric cancer research and Camp Good Times.

It will also be a great chance to come down and meet rider Caelum Ellis, who will be representing Smithers in the Tour de North this year.

If you can’t get to the BVCU to help out Josh, donate to Caelum at her fundraising page here.