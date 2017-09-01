Unique Indigenous youth training and work experience program

Transportation is provided for young adults who wish to attend the six-week job and life training.

The First Nations Youth Training Program (FNYTP) starts on Sept. 11. This six-week program is designed to get Indigenous youth employed in the natural resource and hospitality sectors. Candidate applications are currently being accepted.

The year’s training will take place in Quesnel and Wells. Transportation is provided to and from the program.

It includes industry relevant certifications, essential life skills, job readiness training, and assistance in finding and securing employment opportunities. This is a fully integrated program and the participants live in a structured environment and work on contracts and projects designed to emulate the work experience required for new and immediate employment in the natural resource and hospitality sectors. This opportunity is available for eligible youth aged 18-25 from First Nations communities across B.C.

Program supporters and sponsors include Bulkley Valley businesses. West Fraser Mills Ltd, Tolko Industries Ltd, William Scotsman, Fountain Tire, Silva Gro Nursery, BV Electric, Redrock Camps, Black Diamond Group, Securiguard Services Ltd., and Summit Camps help the program run.

“The First Nations Youth Training Program is hands down the best employment training program available for providing opportunities to training and hands on work,” said former general manager of Nazko First Nations, Brenda Gardener.

Quesnel Employment Services is working with partner Blue Collar Silviculture Ltd. to deliver the FNYTP with funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Job Fund. The First Nations Youth Training Program has been offered since 2009. For the past two years, it was held in Wells and Terrace.

The emphasis is on building capacity among the young men and women of Aboriginal communities. The focus is not only on training, but work experience as well. This is one of the key reasons for the success of this program.

“This program has been successful in prior years because of its industry involvement,” said Mark Courtney, president of Blue Collar Silviculture.

“We have received strong enthusiasm about the FNYTP from members of the trades, camps and forestry industries, both to participate in the delivery of the program and to potentially employ the program’s participants.”

Eligible candidates are invited to apply at bluecollarcamps.ca.

– Submitted article