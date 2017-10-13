Turn your trash into art treasure

The Book Lovers’ Night Out is being launched for the 2017/18 season Wednesday, October 11, 7pm at the Alpenhorn Pub, and generally meets on the second Wednesday of the month. See what is being read, how to get a copy of this month’s book and to check for any schedule changes: call 250-847-3043 or https://smithers.bc.libraries.coop/event/book-lovers-night-out-3/.

An event at the Library: Science Extravaganza, Friday, October 20, 10am – 11:30am. Try out some Non-Instructional Day fun with hands-on activities and experiments. Thanks to the Society for Canadian Women in Science & Technology and the Library Volunteens for making this event possible

All sorts of things starting up: the music season at Round Lake Hall will begin Saturday, Oct. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., $15 for dinner, spaghetti and ribs by Quick East. Music to follow at 7:30, $5 and features Ransom E. Slaughter with Reckless Mountain and a guest from Peterborough, Ont. – Carl Agar. Questions? Call Judy at 250-846-5296.

The Pretenders singing group have a new director: Klaas Kort. Marie Kalyn, the past director, is happy to join her voice with the singers for their new season, every Tuesday, 7:30 to 9:30 at the Pioneer Activity Centre. They are looking for more people to join their group and welcome anybody who might be interesting in a bit of singing. You can contact Marie if any questions at 250-847-9473.

Entrepreneur and Samasource founder Leila Janah has written a book Give Work which is “an audacious, inspiring and practical book” according to Adam Grant, author of Give and Take and Originals. The book offers a much-needed solution to solving poverty, not by giving people money but by giving them work. It is available through Penguin Random House and also on Amazon.

At the Art Gallery: Trash to Treasure, Recycled Art. Instructor Shannon Goodhead. Any experience level, adults and older youth 16+, Oct. 15 1–4 p.m. Oct. 21 9–1 is Collagraph Print Makings with recycled items. Instructor Lauren Bell. Any experience level, adults and older youth 16+. Registration and prepayment required, for more information call 250-847-3898.

Practice gratitude. An article by Kaitlin Jingco notes that Jennifer Moss, a cofounder of Plasticity Labs, says gratitude is key to a happier, higher-performing life. 1. Do simple things all the time. Gratitude is a habit that you build. 2. Talk about your day with your family. Helps to focus on the positive. 3. Write it down. I am sure you have heard about gratitude journals, try not only writing it down but verbalizing it. 4. Take it public. Tell people why you’re grateful. 5. Perform random acts of kindness; look outward to see what we can do for others. Buying a coffee for the stranger waiting behind you in line can make you feel grateful. Also suggested is to read The Book of Awesome by Neil Pasricha, electronic version available through the Smithers Library.

Closing with: “Happiness is a warm puppy.” –Charles M. Schulz