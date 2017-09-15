Train is leaving the station a little later

Please note a correction: In a previous column I spoke about a planned trip to Prince Rupert which is still on but the dates need correction. The plan is to leave Smithers Oct. 16 using VIA Rail, returning home Oct. 18.

If leaving from Hazelton, it is possible that the train will stop for you, but let them know this when purchasing tickets. This will be a quick mini-vacation before the snow flies and is open for anyone who wants to visit Prince Rupert by train. I understand the scenery is awesome and there is lots to see. Your agenda can be to do whatever pleases you, staying at your hotel of choice. Some have requested a casino and there is one central to several places to stay. I suggest checking out Tourism Prince Rupert for ideas. Being there with new or long-time friends to share the adventure adds to the entire trip. Questions — call me: 250-847-4797.

Smithers Secondary Drama Department’s Bucks for Broadway is hosting The Paint Project. A social evening of painting and fun with professional artist Martha Wertz. No experience necessary, all materials supplied. Friday, Sept. 22, 7–10 p.m., the Coast Mountain GM Showroom, $45 advance tickets only, limited seating, tickets available at SALT on Main Street.

Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Della Herman Theatre, first of five concerts: The Silver Screen Scoundrels. Tickets available at Mountain Eagle Books. This is hosted by the Bulkley Valley Concert Association.

The Rights of Nature, David R. Boyd, author. A legal revolution that could save the world. Information of cases around the world that have granted, or seek to grant, legal rights to animals and ecosystems. Under this movement rivers could gain the right not to be polluted.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m. at the Seniors’ Activity Centre, Sweet Harmony Women’s Barbershop starts their season. No auditions, everybody welcome, have fun learning close harmonies.

Some time ago I mentioned that a man in Halifax had renewed his personal licence plate, something had been doing for many years, using his last name: Grabher. This time he was refused with the excuse that it was deemed socially unacceptable. He challenged Motor Vehicle Act regulations and is has gone to Court Sept. 6. The decision to revoke his plate has drawn widespread international attention and condemnation. Will update you when the decision is revealed.

The Smithers Library is hosting Fabulous French Story Time Celebration, Saturday, Sept. 16, 1:30 – 3 p.m. Check out a selection of AFFNO’s (affno-ch.ca) French library, enjoy some refreshments, and stay for a bilingual story time session at 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 7pm-8pm a Wet’suwet’en Language Workshop, Hinic na nilhtin, teaching the language with Elder Lillian Morris.

Closing with: “Writing and reading decrease our sense of isolation. They deepen and widen and expand our sense of life: they feed the soul.” – Anne Lamott.