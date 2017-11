Anyone who got a Smithers parking ticket this year can wipe that debt with a toy donation.

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, the Town of Smithers and Smithers Regional Airport are offering anyone who got a parking ticket this year the option to donate a toy of equal value and have their ticket voided.

The toys can be dropped off at town hall on Aldous Street or the airport administration office until Dec. 15.

All toys collected will go toward supporting local families in need though the Christmas Hamper program.