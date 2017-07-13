Town of Smithers sets up Red Cross page for evacuees

The Town of Smithers set up a Red Cross page for evacuees of B.C.’s wildfires.

Lines are long at Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus Tuesday morning where hundreds are waiting to register with Emergency Social Services. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Town of Smithers has set up its own Canadian Red Cross page to collect donations for evacuees escaping the wildfires that have consumed so much of B.C.’s south and central interior.

Anyone can donate at this page by credit card or PayPal at redcross.ca.

The Red Cross is asking for cash donations to help it organize relief such as cots, blankets, family reunification and financial assistance for food, clothing and personal needs. It is only taking monetary donations because of the cumbersomeness of transportation through disaster areas. But volunteers are needed at communities like Prince George where evacuees are being sent.

Beyond meeting immediate needs, your donation may also help re-entry and go towards more long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness.

