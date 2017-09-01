The train is the way to travel

I am totally hooked on the Amazing Race Canada, getting to see different parts of our amazing country.

This year, Destination BC proudly partnered with the production team at Amazing Race Canada. In past seasons the Race was filmed in Whistler, Vancouver, the Okanagan, Victoria, Tofino, Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert.

For this year, the crew spent two weeks in production in Vancouver, Nelson and Castlegar. I always have a favourite couple that I root for, watching their interactions with each other and the other couples.

Did you get to watch the Fall Fair parade?

It is different every year and, not to play favourites (I belong to CICK the Community Radio Station) I do believe CICK had the best float! There was a young girl, six years old, standing beside me and she had never been to a parade. When I explained that people hand out candy, and pointed out some of the children holding bags to collect the candy, it did not take her long to find a bag and join in. Great fun!

A few people are planning a trip to Prince Rupert, Oct. 9, 10 and 11 traveling by VIA Rail there and back. There are plans to visit the Prince Rupert Library, the Archives, the Docks, maybe the Cannery, do some shopping and, for me anyway, to have a fish and chips supper. Local history will be discussed and everyone is invited to join us on this small vacation before winter sets in.

You may have always thought to go to Prince Rupert but driving is not the same as sitting back, looking out the window at lovely scenery and being surrounded by like minded people. I encourage you to join us, for more information on times, places to stay and prices, give me a call: 250-847-4797. You can choose where to stay, what to see, where to eat. Nothing is set in stone.

The Cross Canada Trail is now called The Great Trail. Twenty-five years ago it was an idea, a dream to connect the entire country and its people with a multi-use recreational trail. Now the Great Trail stretches almost 24,000 kilometres and will be finally connected! The longest trail system in the world, in our backyard! Wonder how long it would take to travel the entire length?

Smithers, you all are doing a great job according to the Tourist Information booth. Tourists from all over the world have positive comments about our scenic beauty, the variety of shops and restaurants and our culture. Main Street is considered unique along with off-Main Street stores. From 2015 Skift travel magazine, “The Rise of the Boutique Destination” is a trend to watch and Smithers we are bang on that trend. Check out urban expert author Richard Florida, creativeclass.com.

Worried about all the news, mostly kind of scary? I read an article by David Suzuki that had a calming, intelligent effect. www.davidsuzukifoundation.org, click on “latest blog”.

Closing with: “All big changes of the world come from words.” – Marjane Satrapi.