The Smithers Airshow Society has flown the coop

Insurance rates, lack of volunteers grounded future airshows in Smithers but search & rescue benefits.

While there hasn’t been an airshow in Smithers since 1999, and the hope there will be another one anytime soon is now gone. The society has now formally dissolved.

The first show was organized in 1993 with the Canadian Snowbirds as the featured entertainment. It was deemed a success and organizers agreed to bring back the show every two years.

Board member Anita Tomayer said the organization had an enthusiastic group mainly made up of airport employees and airport tenants such as Central Mountain Air and Highland Helicopters. She added many other service groups and schools also pitched in to help run the shows.

The airshows in 1995 and 1997 were held with various success but the group went into debt after the show in 1997. Tomayer said it took a lot of fundraising, negotiations with creditors and private donations from board members to stay afloat.

She said the show in 1999 had a much better outcome and all the bills were paid. A firm commitment was made to apply for donations for the next show, scheduled for 2001.

Before that show, a few things changed that would eventually decide the fate of future airshows.

The Town of Smithers became the operator of the airport and Tomayer said there weren’t the same number of employees to help with the show. Other organizers had also moved on.

Then there was 9-11. The terrorism acts in the U.S. caused insurance rates to sky-rocket, making a small airshow in Smithers unattainable.

“We used to be able to get insurance for about $2,500 for the day but now we have to pay around $25,000,” said board member Gord Beerda.

And that is money that the society doesn’t have or can bring in for one show.

Beerda and Tomayer were the only two remaining board members so they finally decided to close the doors and donate the remaining money in the bank account to community groups.

The Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue Group got the largest chunk of it, receiving almost $10,000. They’ve used the money to purchase technology and programs to help with searches.

The society also gave $500 to the Bulkley Valley RC Flyers.

 

The Smithers Airshow Society has dissolved and gave most of their leftover money to the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue Group. (From left to right) Whitney Numan of Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue, Airshow board chair Gord Beerda, BVSAR President Fred and Airshow Treasurer Anita Tomayer. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Previous story
A bucket full of sleep tips

Just Posted

The Smithers Airshow Society has flown the coop

Insurance rates, lack of volunteers grounded future airshows in Smithers but search & rescue benefits.

Telkwa Coal meeting for the neighbours

Allegiance Coal hopes to have a larger open house in the first quarter next year.

Babine Forest Product’s fine appeal not successful

The company has been ordered to pay the $1.01 million fine after the 2012 Burns Lake explosion.

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako continues to raise LNG pipeline concerns

Wood fibre use and spruce beetle concerns. TransCanada amends Coastal GasLink pipeline route.

Northwest figure skaters get special training in Smithers ahead of KlaHowYa

Smithers club looks forward to welcoming over 200 skaters from across the North Dec. 1-3.

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey. White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Most Read

  • The Smithers Airshow Society has flown the coop

    Insurance rates, lack of volunteers grounded future airshows in Smithers but search & rescue benefits.

  • Toys for tickets

    Anyone who got a Smithers parking ticket this year can wipe that debt with a toy donation.

  • Public invited to learn skills from elders on NWCC campus

    Moose tanning, making mittens and beading workshops are offered at NWCC’s Smithers campus.

  • A bucket full of sleep tips

    It is very often I talk to folks in my age bracket who find it difficult to sleep through the night