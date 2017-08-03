Thanks to all the dolls who gave thousands of pins for girl guides

I want to thank everyone who responded to my request for lapel pins for the SOAR Girl Guides. They were so excited to get them and it did not take long for all the pins — around 2,500 in total — to be gone! Thank you!

I do understand we have some families who were evacuated from their homes around Williams Lake and 100 Mile House who have travelled to Smithers. Welcome to our community, I hope your stay helps to make the evacuation a little easier.

Information on guidelines recently adopted by the Provincial Court around using a support person in family and civil cases in court. Apparently the use of a support person for people without lawyers is not new, they have been allowed in B.C. for many years. The guidelines have information about when people are permitted to have a support person and the ways they can help. The support person is sometimes referred to as a “McKenzie Friend,” a term that came from a 1970 case in England. Available online is the guide ‘The McKenzie Friend: Choosing and Presenting a Courtroom Companion.’

All my life I have loved dolls. I made my own dollhouse out of a cardboard box, adding curtains, carpets and furniture cut from a Sears catalogue. Check out Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House. Queen Mary (1867-1953) was an avid collector and patron of the arts. Her cousin Princess Marie Louise (1872-1956) suggested a dolls’ house and it was constructed after the Great War (1914-1918). It took three years to build by British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, with thousands of miniature objects for the house. The house even had electricity and hot and cold running water. Miniature needlework is in nearly every room, from crochet bedspreads and embroidered table lines to needlepoint cushions and silk rugs. The photos are awesome, what a dollhouse! If you visit Windsor that is where it is and it is the largest, most beautiful and most famous dolls’ house in the world.

At the Library: Aug. 12, time to be confirmed, free drop-in Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival workshop/event. Open to everyone including children and caregivers. Vancouver opera principal trombone player Jeremy Berkman teaches new songs to use with young children ages 3-8.

Closing with: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” –Dr. Seuss.

Lorraine Doiron can be reached at gradoir@telus.net.