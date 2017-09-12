Terry Fox Run coming up

The annual Terry Fox Run is happening across the world again, including the event taking place in Smithers.

The family-oriented walk and run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Central Park building on the corner of Highway 16 and Main Street. Registration begins at noon and the run starts at 1 p.m.

Organizer of the local event Sandra McAulay said anyone can come out.

“You can walk, you can run, you push a stroller, you can bring a dog on a leash,” she said.

“There will be a five kilometre route and a 10 km one.”

The purpose is to continue the journey that Terry Fox started and to raise money for cancer research. Fox started his run in Newfoundland in April 1980, three years after being diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 18. He ran until he got to Thunder Bay in the fall and was forced to stop because his cancer spread. He passed away at the age of 22. However, his legacy continues with the walk and over $750 million has been raised world wide in his name through the annual walk for cancer research.

“Unfortunately most Canadians know someone that has been touched by cancer,” McAulay said.

“I think it is a wonderful community event and it is important as a Canadian [to participate.] I remember watching it on the news as a little kid and what was happening with Terry Fox at the time and as a child. I was also involved with the run at school and now I am a teacher.”

Like other years in Smithers, a cancer survivor will cut the ribbon to start the race. This year it will be 16-year-old Mackinley Unruh.

The goal is to raise $5,000, about a dollar for every resident in town. Last year about $4,000 was raised.

A fundraising barbecue will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11-3 at Safeway. Lunch will be available by donation with all of the money going to the cause.

Anyone can join in on the race and preregistration is not necessary.

Pledge forms can be found online at terryfox.org or by calling McAulay at 847-2238.