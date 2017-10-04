Teen organizes Kispiox Turkey Trot

Brianna Belisle, all of 14, is the main organizer of Sunday’s Kispiox Turkey Trot.

For all of those individuals who think that the youth of today are nothing but lazy, do-nothing bums who don’t care about anyone but themselves, you better sit down. There is hope.

Brianna Belisle, all of 14, is not out to try to prove any points to anyone. She isn’t involved because she is being forced to by her parents. She is doing something because she wants to help others.

Belisle is the main organizer for this year’s Kispiox Turkey Trot. The run will happen Sunday, Oct 8. Proceeds from the funds raised will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Belisle knows all about the disease. She has it.

She explained that Type One Diabetes means that an insufficient amount of insulin is released into the body, causing blood sugar levels to rise. Treatment means good meal planning as well as insulin. They don’t know what causes it and those with the condition have to take shots of insulin as well as monitor their blood sugar levels carefully.

“Most days I just do it but sometimes I get annoyed by it,” she said.

“I can’t let it run my life. I have to live with it.”

An active youngster, she enjoys snowboarding, volleyball and basketball.

She says that her family has been very supportive of her efforts with organizing the Turkey Trot event this year. She said that some of her friends at school have helped her with handing out letters and posters around town.

She would like to help organize the event again next year and is hoping that her grandmother, who has helped organize the event in the past, would be able to help. This year, her grandmother was unavailable due to work commitments.

She is unsure about which direction she would like to take in the future but becoming a lawyer was a possibility.

This year’s Turkey Trot will take place at the Kispiox Valley Community Grounds with a 9 a.m. registration for the 10 a.m. start. There will be a five or 10 kilometre walk or run. There will also be a three kilometre kids route. There will be a $30 entry fee. Those under 12 will pay $20

Included will be a chili lunch and a t-shirt. Medals and draw prizes will also be available.

For more information or to preregister, text Brianna Belisle at 250-877-2850.