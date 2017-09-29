Tea time in the forest

Just to think, fall is here already! Is time moving along more quickly? Surely not. Just the same it is here. A time of the year I quite like. My walks through the forest bring me great joy. I can smell the high bush cranberry. You know how it is. The old dirty feet smell. I like to eat wild cranberry even though it is very sour. I prefer to wait until the leaves fall then the berries are easier to pick.

Birds! Lots of birds. Almost time to start feeding the song birds again. At the feeder this morning I had a big group of evening grosbeaks. Nuthatches, black-capped and mountain chickadees. I am sure I saw a brown creeper. Seems like fewer siskins and more juncos. A good trade I would say. By golly I had a female rufous hummingbird today. It was feeding on nasturtium flowers . Hairy and downy woodpeckers think I should hop to just to put peanut butter on their cone feeder. Northern flickers eating ants. Pileated woodpecker eating the white berries on the red-twigged dogwood.

I can still hear the loons from the lake. Lots of Canada geese in the nearby field. I can look to the sky and see great flocks of sandhill cranes . I wish them all good luck. A sharp-shinned hawk still tries to catch Buster the crow.

Many robins feeding oJust because it fit into my fall feeling I bought a box of cranberry tea. As a bonus I noticed that the tea blend included hibiscus leaves. Just out of curiosity I thought I would find out the benefits of hibiscus. Well now, that was worth a bit of time to find out that hibiscus has many health benefits like lowering high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Hibiscus and cranberry both have lots of antioxidants and vitamin C. If it is vitamin C you would like don’t forget a touch of frost on the wild rosehips will give you a lot of vitamin C. I don’t spend time doing a lot of processing of the rosehips. I just eat them like an apple avoiding all those seeds. I know some of you make a good tea or syrup. All good things for our health.

Just as an aside, check with your health care provider to see if hibiscus works well with your medications.

Thank-you to so many of you who took the time to check in to see how my eye surgery went. I appreciate your concern.

