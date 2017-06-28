Submit your ideas on Arts & Culture Centre

Over the past few months, the Town of Smithers and groups involved have been working with architects to identify tenants, uses and programming for a new regional Arts &Culture Centre. This would take into account a new vision for Central Park. For more information on this process and to see some of the ideas presented, see the story ‘Arts &Culture Centre options presented’ at interior-news.com/entertainment/arts-culture-centre-options-presented.

You will find what was presented June 20. Since this will be a community building or buildings, you need to submit your ideas so the plan can take shape and represent our community’s needs for this important project.

Want to go off grid? Check out instructables.com for ideas and projects. An available book Projects to Get You Off the Grid appears to be an excellent resource if you want to “unplug.”

Smithers Library – lots of free stuff for the kids during the summer. Summer Munchkin Time is for young children, newborn to three years and their parent or caregiver, Mondays July 3 to Aug. 14, 10 to 10:45 a.m., no registration required, program is free and drop-in. Kids’ Summer Reading Club, theme is Walk on the Wild Side, for kids three to 12 years, runs from July 4 to Aug. 11: Wednesdays 10–11 a.m. for three to five years and Thursdays 10–11 a.m. for six to eight years. Drop-ins welcome and it is also free.

With registration you will receive a personal reading log and can enter weekly draws. The summer wraps up with a Grand Finale Carnival for all ages, Aug. 11, 10–11:30 a.m. Note that all age groups are approximate; children can attend the group that suits them. As the Library is not a secure area and often groups go into the park outside during a program, it is asked that you do not leave your young children unsupervised. For older kids there is Tween Tuesdays for laid back summer fun, Tuesdays July 4 – Aug. 8, 10-11 a.m. Don’t forget the Campfire Cookout and Sing-along Friday, June 30 5–7 p.m. at the Riverside Park gazebo. You are all invited: marshmallows, beverages, hot dogs and songbooks will be provided, bring your guitar or ukulele. Closing with: I pledge allegiance to the Earth, and to all the life it generously supports. One indivisible system of infinite interconnections and limited resources, with safety, justice, peace and equal rights for all.