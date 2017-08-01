SOARing home with memories

Girl Guides bid farewell to Smithers after a week full of adventure in the Bulkley Valley.

Read more in the Aug. 2 edition of The Interior News.

That’s a wrap for SOAR 2017 in Smithers.

The closing ceremonies were on Friday evening, which saw a similar atmosphere to the opening ceremonies.

Before the girl guides from across the world SOARed out of Smithers, The Interior News caught up with a few of them.

From across the pond is Devon, from England.

“I was kind of nervous to come because I didn’t know what it was going to be like, but it’s great and I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said.

Looking at the views of the mountains in Smithers, Devon summed it up in one word: “amazing.”

“I would wake up in the morning and just see the mountains, which I haven’t seen before,” she said.

Back home in England, Devon said the views are mainly trees, hills and sheep.

Looking at the views of the mountains in Smithers, Devon summed it up in one word: “amazing.”

“I would wake up in the morning and just see the mountains, which I haven’t seen before,” she said.

Back home in England, Devon said the views are mainly trees, hills and sheep. Devon had only been this far away from England once and it was to go to Florida.

The last official day of SOAR saw one final day of on-site activities, which was Fox Fest. The girls traded guide patches, participated in various activities such as nail painting and sumo wrestling with fat suits.

They purchased ice cream and fudge from local vendors that were at the fairgrounds. The line-up for ice cream was over 80 girls deep at one point.

Fun fact: the entire Town of Smithers actually ran out of ice cream courtesy of the girl guides, according to Coun. Greg Brown.

The next SOAR will take place in 2020 somewhere in B.C.