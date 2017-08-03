Smithers sends more firefighters down south

Four Smithers firefighters came back last week and four more were deployed.

Smithers has sent out more firefighters to help with the wildfires.

Four firefighters from Smithers are now back from fighting fires in the Caribou and four more have been sent down to replace them.

Sean Rowell, Ian Smith, Nathan Combs and Kasper Green returned home last Tuesday from Williams Lake.

Smithers fire chief Keith Stecko said they were directly involved in firefighting.

“They were given the priority of the day: they were fire smarting properties, protecting critical infrastructure in Williams Lake such as the mill that is there,” he said.

The new deployment left when the original four returned.

Flint Knibbs, Alle Jan de Vries, Courtenay Kelliher and Russ Graf headed out last week.

“There are new fires that have started off down south and new communities that have come into evacuation order,” said Stecko. “[What they will be doing] all depends on the priorities on each given day.”

He added that the department is still well-equipped in Smithers.

“We have resources and equipment, and people back here to carry on with our service levels for our community,” he said.

Other members of the community are also doing their part to help with the province-wide state of emergency. A group of ladies got together last week to sew new pillowcases to be sent to Prince George. The new pillowcases will be given to evacuees to help make them feel more at home while staying at evacuation centres.

The ladies volunteered their materials and their time to make it happen.