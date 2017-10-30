Smithers sea cadet sails with navy sailors

Cadet Matthew Steventon parades with 204 Babine Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps and is one of just 64 sea cadets from Ontario, the prairies and B.C. chosen to take part in a one-week seamanship deployment this fall.

Working alongside Royal Canadian Navy sailors, he will be trained to conduct a variety of shipboard duties including navigation, engineering, maintenance, emergency response, and man-overboard drills. This once in a lifetime experience is provided at no cost to the cadets.

“I am having the time of my life learning so much about the ship and the different duties we have, as well as making a lot of new friends!” says cadet Steventon.

The Cadet Program aims to develop in youth ages 12-18 the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate the interest of youth in the sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

– Submitted by Regional Cadet Support Unit (Pacific).