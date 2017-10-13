Smithers named a top mountain town

Destination BC has named Smithers as one of the top five mountain towns in the province.

Chosen for its backcountry wilderness adventure and music festivals, Destination BC stated the town has easy access to steelhead fishing, hiking and skiing.

“It feels great, it shows that other people are recognizing what people here have known for a long time, which is that Smithers is a great mountain town,” said Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach. “One of the things that we have going for us here in Smithers is the combination of outdoor recreation, a really neat character downtown and a lot of arts and culture events going on all year round.”

In Destination BC’s description of Smithers, it raves about the amount of cultural activity: Jazz and folk music showcases, free outdoor concerts, yoga in the park, field-to-table feasts, theatre, and quality restaurants. It also stated Smithers is a prime spot to see the Northern Lights, and hunt and fish in fall.

“We’re the northern most mountain town cited and I think that’s something unique about Smithers … The recognition coming from organizations like Destination BC really is a credit to the effort that people put into our community,” Bachrach exclaimed.

The four other towns named in the province’s best mountain town were Fernie, Nelson, Whistler and Rossland.