Main Street in Smithers during a holiday season. (Nick Briere photo)

Smithers Main Street wins a People’s Choice award

Award comes with $300 prize and the mayor is looking for ideas on how to spend it.

While the community of Ladysmith’s First Avenue was named Canada’s Greatest Street for 2017 by The Canadian Institute of Planners, Smithers won the online vote that allowed the public to determine what place they think should win.

“We actually got more votes than any of the other 17 entries,” said Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach. “The People’s Choice is by category but we got the most votes across all the categories, so quite a showing for a small town.”

Bachrach was part of a group that submitted a nomination package showcasing downtown.

“It is really exciting [to win] but most of all it shows how much people in this area care about our Main Street and are proud of it,” said Bachrach.

“The video we made was viewed over 4,000 times and the Facebook post was seen by over 60,000 people. It had tremendous reach and just by participating in the contest the word about our Main Street got out to an audience all across the country and I hope it inspires folks to visit Smithers and come check us out.”

The award also comes with a $300 prize.

“It isn’t a huge amount of money but it is a chance to do something fun to celebrate this award. We are thinking about doing something on Main Street obviously,” he said. “I’m looking for ideas so if anyone has thoughts on what would be appropriate, that would be most welcome.”

Other winners picked by a jury of certified planning professionals included Coquitlam, B.C. for their public space, and Spring Garden Road Schmidtville in Halifax, Nova Scotia for a great neighbourhood.

Other people’s choice awards were handed to Truro Civic Square in Nova Scotia and People’s Choice Public Space was given to Spring Garden Road/Schmidtville in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Previous story
B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Just Posted

Smithers Main Street wins a People’s Choice award

Award comes with $300 prize and the mayor is looking for ideas on how to spend it.

Air quality advisory for Smithers area

Stagnant winter weather conditions creating elevated pollution levels in this area of Bulkley Valley

Bachrach to sit on a provincial climate advisory council

Mayor of Smithers to help create new climate change policy

BC to fight softwood duties, Donaldson in Asia selling BC lumber

About half of Canada’s softwood lumber exports to the U.S. originate from B.C.

Smithers home to its first escape room

Roadhouse basement transformed into giant ancient Egyptian puzzle, fundraising for student NYC trip.

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

CP Rail investigating after train derails between Golden and Revelstoke

Initial reports say that 10 cars were involved

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Most Read

  • Smithers Main Street wins a People’s Choice award

    Award comes with $300 prize and the mayor is looking for ideas on how to spend it.