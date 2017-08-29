Smithers ‘Jail-N-Bail’ is this Thursday

All money raised will go towards Pediatric Cancer Research and Camp Good Times.

Nanaimo RCMP constables Misty Dmytar, left, and Samantha Caram show John Winter, manager of Harbour Air, they mean business as they hustle Winter into “cells” at the Tour de Rock Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail fundraiser event at Woodgrove Centre Friday. Winter was one of about 10 “suspects” who raised “bail” donations supporting the fight against pediatric cancer in during event. Dmytar and Caram are both Tour de Rock riders. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

The Smithers ‘Jail N’ Bail’ will take place this Thursday (Aug.31).

Here’s a message from Const. Jennifer McCreesh on what the fundraiser is about:

“Citizens of the community are arrested from their day-jobs and ‘thrown’ into the mock community jail which will be in the parking lot of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, located at 3894 1st Ave, Smithers.

At this time, the ‘jail-bird’ has a chance to call friends and family and request donations so that the ‘jail-bird’ can make bail and be released from jail.

In theory, all participants will attempt to attain the suggested minimum ($300) and some arrestees may have a bail set substantially higher than the minimum posted bail. ***Bail can be set at any amount; $300 is the suggested minimum.

All monies raised will go to the Cops for Cancer Tour de North which raises money and awareness for Pediatric Cancer Research and Camp Good Times.

We are working on having snacks and drinks available by donation, tents to ensure sun/rain coverage, and Caelum ELLIS will be present. Caelum is THE RIDER for this year. This will be an awesome opportunity for members of the community to participate in a very visible way for a very valuable cause. It will also be a great chance to come down and meet the rider who will be representing Smithers in the Tour de North this year.”

Submitted by:

Smithers RCMP Const. Jennifer McCreesh