Smithers finalist for Great Street contest

Smithers is one of four communities entered to win the 2017 Great Street contest being held as part of the Canadian Institute of Planners’ Great Places in Canada contest.

Smithereens, Bulkley Valley residents and people who know just how great Main Street in Smithers is have until this Friday to vote it as the best. Each person can vote once per day at greatplacesincanada.ca/vote.

Smithers’ Main Street is up against Front Street Mews in New Westminster, First Avenue in Ladysmith, and Alley Oop in Vancouver.

A video by by Marty Clemens highlighting some businesses along Main Street is up for viewing at vimeo.com/235661408.