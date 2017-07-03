Smithers celebrates Canada 150

It was a day filled with events for kids at Bovill Square as Smithereens celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday.
Here are some of our favourite photos of the day.
Smithereens flocked to Bovill Square on Canada’s 150th birthday for an afternoon of festivities.
It was a day filled with events for kids at Bovill Square as Smithereens celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday.
Here are some of our favourite photos of the day.
Pretium’s Brucejack mine in production earlier than forecast
Smithers RCMP respond to incidents earlier this week, including a man hit with a chair in Moricetown
A man is in custody after three people were allegedly threatened with a gun in Smithers.
Of the approximately 100 schools in the “AA” division, Smithers finished 10th overall.
Reports of several injured in horse and wagon incident