Smithereens skip to the loo

Smithers mayor and council celebrated the opening of the Portland Loo outdoor toilet on Second Avenue with about 100 people coming and going during the lunch hour Thursday in an event dubbed Skip to the Loo by Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

The Loo was well used during the barbecue and live music event, which also made use of the community piano on the new patio set up by Bugwood Bean. Bachrach said he covered the cost of the event.

Bachrach said it was a great turnout and was glad to see proceeds from the barbecue going to Boarding for Brant’s skateboard park project planned for Heritage Park. He also said the lock that was vandalized shorty after the toilet first opened last month would get an upgrade.

The Loo cost $195,000 to buy, ship and install.

Related:

Portland Loo installed