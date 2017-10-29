These river otters need a winter-proof home before it gets too cold. NLWS photos

River otters need a new shelter before winter

NLWS needs to build a winter shelter for a couple of river otters before it gets too cold.

The Northern Lights Wildlife Society needs to build a winter shelter for a couple of river otters before it gets too cold.

The pair came into NLWS care in June. They were found on a busy highway close to a raging river and it is thought they got swept away by high waters and nearly drowned.

NLWS has no aquatic facility and usually transfers aquatic animals to shelters that have such facilities. However, this year all other places are taken and now with winter knocking at their doors NLWS is scrambling to build a winterproof aquatic facility to help these and future aquatic rescues.

Young otters have to stay in rehab for 12–18 months to reach their full potential to survive in the wild. Earlier releases often result in premature death.

“Unfortunately, this project is not looking good and the otters are facing euthanasia in the next couple of weeks,” said NLWS manager Angelika Langen.

Visit chuffed.org/project/aquatic-facility to donate.

 

NLWS photos

