A girl pays her respects at last year’s Remembrance Day in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)

Respect for those who fought for my right to say there are no good wars

Mom told person on other end of her phone her family doesn’t “Do Remembrance Day.” What do you mean do?

Hard to avoid it these days. I mean listening in when someone I don’t know is chatting on their phone.

Today was no different. As I went around the corner to buy some peanut butter for the birds a young mother was doing the same.

I mean buying peanut butter.

She told the person on the other end of her phone that her family does not “Do Remembrance Day.” Do? What do you mean do? I wanted to ask but that would have been rude since she was on the phone. So I ask you now, what do you mean do?

Today as a terrorist act happened in New York City, the idea of a day to remember those who fought for our freedom comes to mind.

People died because a person decided that their concept of life was more important than those this person ran down with a truck. What is going on?

I think about this after a season of war shows on TV. First World War, Second World War and the Vietnam war.

I have to be honest and tell you I can’t watch much of the killing. Too real for me.

Looking at the faces of young soldiers breaks my heart. A letter will be read from a soldier who wanted his mother to know he is OK. So moving and so sad.

Many of you have a family like mine that had soldiers that went to war in some past era. Some survived and some did not.

I look at a documentary clip that shows how soldiers lived and suffered fighting so all of us could live freely.

If we look back in history conflicts between one nation, tribe or religious faction changed the course of history.

There are no good wars but still we must show respect for those who fought for my right to say there are no good wars.

So, to the young mom who does not do Remembrance Day, maybe this is a chance for the teachable moment for your child. How about a reading of John McCrae’s In Flanders Field? All I can say on this day is the phrase from a Rudyard Kipling poem — “Lest we forget.”

A quick thank you to the folks at the Smithers maintenance yard who said for sure they would clear the perimeter trails of fallen trees. Nice folks to talk to.

Thanks for your calls to 250-846-5095 and the email note to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Find your career fit in Hazelton and Smithers
Next story
Full stack of events at the Smithers Library this November

Just Posted

Smithers home to its first escape room

Roadhouse basement transformed into giant ancient Egyptian puzzle, fundraising for student NYC trip.

NWCC displays wide variety of military history

The collection at the Smithers campus covers from the personal to propaganda.

Telkwa marijuana plan almost complete

Woodmere Nursery negotiating with Maple Leaf Green World, which plans on building by end of year.

Respect for those who fought for my right to say there are no good wars

Mom told person on other end of her phone her family doesn’t “Do Remembrance Day.” What do you mean do?

Find your career fit in Hazelton and Smithers

WorkBC’s Find Your Fit Tour is at Hazelton Secondary this Thursday and opens to the public 3:30-7.

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September sees lowest number of fatal drug overdoses in B.C. this year

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Most Read