Mom told person on other end of her phone her family doesn’t “Do Remembrance Day.” What do you mean do?

Hard to avoid it these days. I mean listening in when someone I don’t know is chatting on their phone.

Today was no different. As I went around the corner to buy some peanut butter for the birds a young mother was doing the same.

I mean buying peanut butter.

She told the person on the other end of her phone that her family does not “Do Remembrance Day.” Do? What do you mean do? I wanted to ask but that would have been rude since she was on the phone. So I ask you now, what do you mean do?

Today as a terrorist act happened in New York City, the idea of a day to remember those who fought for our freedom comes to mind.

People died because a person decided that their concept of life was more important than those this person ran down with a truck. What is going on?

I think about this after a season of war shows on TV. First World War, Second World War and the Vietnam war.

I have to be honest and tell you I can’t watch much of the killing. Too real for me.

Looking at the faces of young soldiers breaks my heart. A letter will be read from a soldier who wanted his mother to know he is OK. So moving and so sad.

Many of you have a family like mine that had soldiers that went to war in some past era. Some survived and some did not.

I look at a documentary clip that shows how soldiers lived and suffered fighting so all of us could live freely.

If we look back in history conflicts between one nation, tribe or religious faction changed the course of history.

There are no good wars but still we must show respect for those who fought for my right to say there are no good wars.

So, to the young mom who does not do Remembrance Day, maybe this is a chance for the teachable moment for your child. How about a reading of John McCrae’s In Flanders Field? All I can say on this day is the phrase from a Rudyard Kipling poem — “Lest we forget.”

A quick thank you to the folks at the Smithers maintenance yard who said for sure they would clear the perimeter trails of fallen trees. Nice folks to talk to.

