Public invited to learn skills from elders on NWCC campus

I am pretty sure that you have heard of Invictus Games, a competition created by Prince Harry that uses the power of sport to help ill or injured servicemen and women on their journey to recovery. The idea for Invictus is from a Victorian poem by English poet William Ernest Henley, written in 1875, published in 1888. Check it out, a meaningful poem.

Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 at the Della Herman Theatre, The Huu Bac Quintet. Huu Bac Quach plays a jazz guitar and has brought his curiosity for ancient stringed instruments such as the Vietnamese monochord the dan bau, the Chinese fiddle the erhu, and the Andean bamboo flute the quena to the stage. The Quintet is comprised of Guillaume Martineau on piano, Sara Jasmin on violin, Jean-Felix Mailloux on upright bass and Etienne Mason on drums, all outstanding musicians with their own solo careers. This looks like it could be an amazing experience in music! Huu Bac’s first album as a composer/performer On the Steps of St-Paul’s, released three days before his Smithers appearance will be available for purchase at the concert. Listen to him on: youtube, huu bac. Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books: Adults $25, seniors (60 plus) $20, youth (under 18) $16.

Elders on Campus, NWCC, Smithers campus, two events in the Gathering Place: Nov. 23 and 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. join Saraphine Michell for this two-day workshop to learn the art of moose tanning and to make your own custom pair of mittens. Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Lunch and Beading,” a free event, lunch provided. Please register for either or both as space is limited, contact Bonnie George, First Nations access coordinator at 250-847-4461, ext 5806 or email bgeorge@nwcc.bc.ca.

The Bulkley Valley Backpackers host weekly Sunday snowshoeing / skiing / hiking outings (except for statutory holidays), details such as start times may vary, it is important to always contact the coordinator in advance for specific outing information. See the schedule with names and phone numbers on their website www.bvbackpackers.ca.

The first Monday of the month is Uke Jam, 7 p.m. at the Smithers United Church (corner of Eighth and Queen). All ages and abilities welcome to drop in for a fun time. Try a ukulele, you will be surprised!

From an article by Mike Crisolago (Zoomer Magazine): researchers from the U.K. based Mindlab International pin-pointed tunes that could help de-stress listeners. Songs with soothing harmonies and relaxed rhythms, for example Mozart’s Canzonetta Sull’aria to Adele’s Someone Like You rank as effective de-stressors as does classical music. Working with the British Academy of Sound Therapy they had a 2011 hit Weightless that taps into a listener’s mind as well as their heart rate and can reduce anxiety by more than 60 per cent. Perhaps a way to get through the repetitious Holiday music played 24-7 from October to January?

Closing with: “It’s not stress that kills us; it is our reaction to it.” –Dr. Hans Selye