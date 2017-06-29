Prize a win for Bulkley Valley health care

The Bulkley Valley Health Care & Hospital Foundations sold all 1,000 tickets for its Father’s Day Fishing Adventure Raffle, raising $20,000 for the CT Scanner Project.

Pictured is grand prize winner Cathy Frenette, who was so overwhelmed and delighted she had to walk away, take a few breaths and get centred before she could come claim her prize, and Sandy Estby, a director on the Foundation’s board.

The grand prize was a one-day Prince Rupert fishing charter, two nights at the Crest Hotel, one whale or grizzly-watching tour for two to the Khutzeymateen Valley and $500 cash. Second prize went to Rob Van Somer, third prize to James Robinson and fourth prize to Ted Palm.