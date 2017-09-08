Pitter pattering to award nomination

While there are many times of year that might cause one to take a deep breath and move along into any number of activities or procedures that just have to be done, the beginning of September seems to be THAT time of year.

Yes. Summer is pretty much over. Fall is beginning. And we all know what that means: school is starting up again with all of its wonder. And for any of us with schoolage children, we have all of its shopping.

This area certainly has its share of young students. As soon as we get ready for that first deadly excursion, we discover to our disbelief that little Johnny has nothing to wear that fits, and Susie needs three pairs of sneakers for school.

While some people have no qualms about heading out to the big box stores in the larger communities, others will question that practice. Can I find those school clothes locally?

Another question will be more along the lines of trying to be more eco-friendly.

Ryan Coltura and Amelia Mattson had been running a small business out of their home which was catering to people who wanted to shop a bit more locally for kids clothing and footwear. They came up with a business plan which would allow them to expand their stock to offer a far wider range.

“We had a home based business for just under two years. We wanted to sell used kids clothing from newborn to size 14. We have clothing that is new and like-new,” said Mattson.

“We’ve had a great response from the community. People are excited to be able to do their shopping locally and be able to find good quality products, a good selection of things and they’re at really affordable prices,” added Coltura.

As the parents of two youngsters, it became increasingly apparent that there were few options locally, so they decided that they would try to develop one.

In the process of developing their business plan, it was suggested that they submit their plan to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN). As a result of that submission, they were selected as finalists in the Startup Business Contest.

They feel Pitter Patter Boutique is in a good spot in the downtown area with good parking and access to other retail opportunities.

Coltura and Mattson said that they have started to get inquiries from other communities.

“Most of the advertising is by word of mouth and on Facebook,” said Coltura.

The contest wraps up on Sept. 19 when the finalists will present their pitches to the regional business forum in Burns Lake.