It was a day of celebrating Hazelton’s community and historic past.

Pioneer Day in Hazelton was held Saturday and featured various activities for all ages.

Some of the activities were; live music, archery tag, the junior firefighters competition, beach volleyball and basketball, iron chef competition, bouncy castle, and a watermelon-eating contest to name just a few.

