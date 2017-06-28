Olive oil each day keeps the bugs away

Are you ready? The big birthday bash is on the horizon. On this day when I talk to you it is the first full day of summer. I have to say it has been a real “bugger.” I mean that as in mosquito season! I know those beasts are just waiting for my ample self to come along a walking trail. Exposed skin is like a landing strip. A nuisance I tell you, a real nuisance. I don’t use any chemicals as repellent but I do stay covered, wear those baggy pants nipped in at the ankle so bugs of any variety don’t take a hike up my pant legs.

I feel sorry for my old dogs but they are well prepared to return to the dog compound where a fan is placed at ground level. They quickly figure out if they lie down in front of the fan the bugs are gone. Another fan at the entrance to this cabin in the woods blows bugs away from entering my home. It works!

Something good about this day other than the obvious is that it is National Aboriginal Day. The history of this country’s first people is or at least should be of great interest to all of us. We should feel collective pride for those who stepped up during war time to fight for this country. We should feel sadness and some guilt for the treatment dished out to our First Nations people. Residential schools, reserves and the taking of traditional lands. I know many will disagree but for me it a feeling of great pride for my many years of a connection with great people of our first nations. Next year this special day will be called National Indigenous Peoples Day. Happy Birthday Canada!

I really have to mention dogs again. Celebrations often include fireworks. Be prepared to comfort your animals if they are frightened by all the noise and carry-on.

This is tick season! I know many give animals medication to prevent ticks from hosting on your dog. Even if you do that make sure you check your pooch for ticks after a walk. Check their feet, behind the ears, anywhere where there is a good place to hang out. Remove ticks carefully, dispose of them, disinfect the place where you found them on the dog and wash your hands!

One way to help prevent ticks and other beasts from attacking your dog is to make sure your animal has a healthy immune system. Something that might help is to add a bit of olive oil to the dog’s food.

Olive oil for an old dog or otherwise has many benefits. Dry skin or shedding hair is eliminated in a short time. At this time of the year I would normally be grooming mounds of hair from the dogs. This year — nothing! Thick, glossy, healthy coats on two old dogs.

Olive oil is also good for their general health. This includes heart issues. Olive oil just might help ward off some cancers. Circulation might be improved. Brain health might be better. Maybe, just maybe, diabetes might not show up. Who can say for sure? Check with your vet for more information.

For me anything that makes my old dogs perk up and enjoy another day is worth it. If you feed your dog the same food day in and day out why not put a splash of olive oil on the dry food. You will be surprised how a dog will look forward to their food.

By the way, while we are considering the benefits of olive oil for a dog be reminded that many of those benefits work for humans as well. Put the oil on the dog food and have a shot yourself. Why not?

I know many will celebrate Canada Day with great flourish. Not me! I will stay put on this land being proud to be a Canadian. I will also hope that your holiday travels will be safe and happy.

