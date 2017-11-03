Legion seeks people for poppy routes

Remembrance Day will soon be here and the Legion needs help with its poppy and wreath campaign.

Please note, due to moving I now have a new email address: gradoir@citywest.ca. Trust me when I say that moving is not for the weak.

To continue the downsizing necessary creates a deep feeling of loss. I have discovered that my family, my children, have given me many, many things that I cannot part with. Little by little I have begun to see walls and floor that were hidden behind floor to ceiling, wall to wall boxes. I am excited to see things in place, to regain that feeling of HOME.

The Smithers Art Gallery is looking for an assistant manager. This person would assist the Gallery manager in all aspects of delivering the diverse programming and exhibitions provided by the Gallery. Information on the type of programming put on by the Gallery can be found at www.smithersart.org as well as a full job description. Apply in writing, stating your skills and experience. You have to get your information in by the closing date Nov. 1!

Remembrance Day will soon be here and it is time to put out a call for assistance with the Legion’s annual poppy and wreath campaign. They are seeking canvassers for eight poppy routes in town as well as Telkwa, plus people to deliver poppy trays to local businesses and retrieve them after Nov. 12. They are also looking for speakers at the local schools and people to assist with poppy sales. If you are able to help contact Wayne Askew 250-847-5353 or ercoupe415.wa@gmail.com.

The Smithers United Church Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and that includes tea and goodies. There will be crafts, baking and their “cookies by the dozen.” You are asked to bring your own container for that.

Just a reminder that the Friends of the Library are having their Book Sale at the Legion Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get ready for winter, stock up on good reads. Clean out your book shelves so you can add new stuff and donate those extra books to the Library for the book sale. You can drop off your boxes at the Library or call the Library at 250-847-3043 to arrange a pick up. All monies from the book sale go to the Library to pay for programs, collections and activities.

Thursday, Nov. 2, noon at the Smithers Healthy Living Centre: Sheila Peters, BV Hospice volunteer will talk about ‘Advance care planning — Who will speak for you when you can’t speak for yourself?’ Also that evening from 7–8:30 p.m., Kelly Jones and Shauna Peterson, certified financial planners, will talk about estate planning issues, strategies and considerations: ‘My legacy will be…’ These are free presentations and questions will be answered.

Closing with: “One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory.” –Rita Mae Brown

