Learn to search your family tree

At the Smithers Library, Who Came Before: A Beginner Class for Tracing your Family Tree, Monday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. This is a free genealogy workshop facilitated by the Bulkley Valley Genealogical Society. Learn how and where to research your family ancestry plus recommended methods to record information. Refreshments will be provided, everyone is welcome.

BV Youth Writers: Creative Writing Workshops for Teens and Tweens. This is an ongoing creative writing workshop from November. Participants will explore various different genres of writing plus having the opportunity to publish their work in the Second annual BV Youth Writers’ Anthology. The participants will focus on their own writing projects, working towards creating a personal writing portfolio and engage in creative writing exercises, finding their writing voice and refining their style. Emily Bulmer and Melissa Sawatsky will facilitate two ongoing workshops, one for tweens (ages nine – 12) and one for teens (ages 13 – 18). In a studio setting, they will engage in creative writing exercises, their writing projects, finding their writing voice, and refining their style. Teen participants will be encouraged to submit their work to the Second annual Quill Inc. Anthology, which will be launched in spring 2018. This program is free and no registration is required. Program start dates, questions and more information at bvyouthwriters@gmail.com.

While on the Library subject, the Friends of the Library has planned a Library Book Sale for Nov. 17 and 18. Therefore, we are asking for book donations! You can bring your donations to the Library or if you have several boxes call the Library to arrange for one of us to come and pick up your donation. Mark the dates on your calendar, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An affordable way to stock up on reading material for the winter months!

Health Talks Student Contest. I have learned a new word: PechaKucha — this is a presentation style in which 20 slides are shown for 20 seconds each (6 minutes and 40 seconds in total).

The format, which keeps presentations concise and fast-paced, powers multiple-speaker events called PechaKucha Nights (PKNs). This contest is a call for all students to enter, tell the group what you are passionate about and you could be a featured speaker. The contest closes Nov. 12. The event is a great opportunity to share your thoughts on health care and how it can be better, perhaps inspire a change in B.C.’s health care system. How to apply, questions contact qualityforum@bcpsqc.ca or 604-668-8213.

A new word for me: netiquette – the rules of etiquette that apply when communicating over computer networks, especially the internet.

Closing with: “Turning feelings into words can help us process and overcome adversity.” –Sheryl Sandberg.