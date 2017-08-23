How Trump slithered his way into my home

This is a tough day for me. Somehow Donald Trump has wormed his way into this cabin in the woods. My mistake for having left the TV on . I came in so I could make a special dinner for my dogs and there he was right in my space.

I should really ignore this man’s latest rants and lack of moral compass. But it breaks my heart when we see scenes of Nazi symbols, KKK slogans, degradation of blacks and Jews. Beating others with sticks and bats.

How does the national discussion in the States get to this point?

How does it happen that the president aligns himself with these racist thugs?

That’s it! I feel myself getting in more of a dither. I have to think about my Jewish friends and the fine black man whom I call friend with great pride.

I will instead tell you about the beauty of a day without heat and smoke. Just now I could hear a loon calling from the nearby lake. Earlier, as I sat in my outhouse three nuthatches came to feed at the feeder. I have an idea it is a second batch.

I figure I have more woodpeckers than in years past. They love the peanut butter that I muck onto pine cone feeders made by a friend. Many robins eating the Saskatoons as well as a good sized flock of evening grosbeaks.

I spoke to a friend the other day who had mentioned seeing a couple cranes at Lake Kathlyn. Don’t know what kind they are. My old crow friend, Buster seems a bit sulky these days. His family has gone somewhere.

Hummingbirds are nearly all gone as well. I actually saw a hummingbird moth a few days ago. Fascinating creature.

To those of you who walk the woods with a dog , you will notice the sticky stuff dripping from the poplar and birch trees. It does make all of us here very sticky. I groom the dogs and the cat every day but one thing I did notice is that my little dog was working at his feet as if something was amiss. I had a look and by golly the pads were covered with sticky stuff and leaves. One pad had a tiny pebble stuck in it.

I have to tell you that in a week or so I will go to Terrace to have a cataract removed. I will let you know how all that goes. Having only one eye it just might make a big difference to my life. We’ll see.

My goodness did I ever make a lot of mistakes in this column. Thank heaven for spell-check. It is like I had a Trumpectomy.

Onward and forward.

I would be happy to hear from you at 250-846-5095. Or you could send a trusty email to mallory@bulkley.net.