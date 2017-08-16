How does your dog sees the world?

Thanks to those who told me their ideas for programs for adults and seniors at the Library. Please continue, any idea is welcome, to call 250-847-4797.

Found: a set of Toyota car keys in the Driftwood area. If you have lost your keys give me a call at the number above. I can connect you if they are yours.

Smithers Community Radio Station (CICK) and the Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) along with the Government of Canada have joined together to co-present free community workshops as part of BVCA’s trilogy of community building summer concerts: ‘Alhk’ikh Ts’edilh: Walking Together: Marcher Ensemble. Joining with the vision of the BVCA’s Walking Together series, this year’s Deck Fest, “Growing Together”, has a focus on community, youth and indigenous artists. Thursday, Aug. 17, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., in the Central Park Building Dance Studio: a free Youth Workshop for ages 13 – 30 facilitated by Mob Bounce. mobbounce.bandcamp.com

A second youth workshop (ages 13 – 30) will be Saturday, Aug. 19, noon – 1 p.m.

Supermoon will facilitate this one. They are an all-girl band from Vancouver. allmoonsaresuper.bandcamp.

For more information: Meghan Brady, lead coordinator; phone 250-634-8489, e-mail cickmeghan@gmail.com. Workshop information, program and bus shuttle schedule: www.bvca.me. CICK website: www.smithersradio.com. For workshop info, program and bus shuttle schedule: www.bvca.me.

Learning how your dog sees the world has real implications for how he fits into your family. Check out dognition.com. Founded by cognitive neuroscientist Brian Hare, PhD, this program lets you tap into your pet’s personality with games. Give it a try.

The Smithers Cohousing Association has been moving steadily along. They have 10 committed households and property in sight. Now they are turning their attention to the next steps in the project — which is the training for the group to be able to work cohesively together to make the many decisions that will face them in the design and build stage.

Study Group 1 has 10 sessions being delivered over a couple of months, each session is two to three hours long. The first session is Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The cohousing equity members are covering most of the cost of this training, but we would like to invite you to join us for a lower cost of $100 (per household, can be one or two people) for the entire 10 sessions. If you are interested, please let me know so we can have an accurate count for the facilitators. They are looking for four to six more committed households to take part in this great opportunity. Learn some great decision-making skills, working by consensus, teamwork, and how to make plans for your aging years ahead. There is still time to participate: Diane MacKay – dimackay@telus.net, 250-847-3998, Jim or Judy Senka – jsenka@gamil.com, judysenka@gmail.com, 250 847 2597.

Closing with: membranophone — any musical instrument, such as a drum, in which the sound is produced by striking, rubbing, or blowing against a membrane stretched over a frame.