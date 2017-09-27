Help animal shelter by taking in a movie or garage sale

At the Smithers Public Library on Friday, Sept. 29 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., a free Blogging Workshop for Tweens and Teens. Explore different blogging platforms; discuss content, presentation and how to get started. Some laptops are available but bring you own computer or tablet if you have one. Questions: 250-847-3043.

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at the Old Church the BVLD Airshed Management Society will host an evening to discuss and present a public notification about the smoke management plan. This plan is to manage smoke from forestry debris burning – slash burning. There will be handouts along with a presentation of the plan from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations. Snacks and beverages will be available. Questions? Go to info@cleanairplan.ca.

The Brown Bag Lunch series will be holding a free presentation Oct. 5 at noon and then again at 7 p.m. that day. Angela Young will speak about “Conscious Medicine” at the Smithers Healthy Living Centre. Angela will provide a toolbox to help your body, mind and spirit to heal.

Something to think about: Morphine is named after “Morpheus,” the Greek god of dreams. And I knew this was happening: studies have shown that people really do take longer to leave a parking spot when someone’s waiting for it!

Here is the 2017 garlic mail out and order information, this year taking orders only for seed garlic. The 4th Annual Harvest Party and pick up day: Oct. 1, from 2–6 p.m. at High Slope Acres. You can pick your storage garlic, winter squash, onions, tomatoes and some flowers. Questions: highslopeacresgarlic@yahoo.ca.

The Northwest Animal Shelter’s annual garage sale has lots of great finds! Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Davidson Hall at the Fall Fair Grounds — follow the signs. Donate items towards the sale Sept. 27-28, 5–8 p.m. This is a big undertaking and they would welcome help! Needing one or two volunteers to oversee drop-offs on Wednesday and Friday evenings. Wednesday and Friday night they need help to set up and price items, 6–9 p.m. and to clean up on Saturday afternoon after 1 p.m. There will be lifting involved in all of the above. They need volunteers to help during the sale on Saturday and volunteers with trucks who could be available on Saturday after the sale to help bring leftovers to the transfer station.

If you would like to help or need more information, contact info@nwas.ca. At this event they accept donations of dry or canned food and wood pellets to be used for cat litter.

Closing with: “Where there is love, there is life.” –Mahatma Gandi.