Heeere’s Christmas news!

Do you remember on TV when Johnny Carson was introduced on The Tonight Show by a fellow saying, “Heeere’s Johnny!” Well guess what? Heeere’s Wintergold 2017!

This annual Christmas fair is full of unique, handcrafted arts and crafts, held in the Central Park Building. This will be its 39th year, much anticipated! Applications are now being invited from artisans — go to the website smithersart.org and download an application form, or pick up a form in the Gallery.

The deadline is Oct. 17 and you will be notified whether or not you have been accepted by Oct. 24. They are looking for high quality craftsmanship with exceptional design, technique and function. All items must be handcrafted by the artisan. Mark your calendars, craft fair dates and hours: Friday, Nov. 24 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wintergold is a fundraiser for the Smithers Art Gallery, coordinated by gallery volunteers. And you can also apply now to have your work for sale in “One of a Kind,” the artisan Christmas gift shop set up in the Gallery from Nov. 29 to Dec. 23. Go to the website noted above or pick up an application form in the Gallery. Their hours for fall are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. On Thursdays times will be 12 to 7 p.m. from September to December with the Gallery and BV Museum hosting a “new” Culture Cafe with free hot drinks and snacks.

A Wet’suwet’en Language Workshop, Hinic na nilhtin: Teaching the language. This will be at the Library Monday, Sept. 18, 7-8 p.m. The language workshop will be with Elder Lillian Morris, her third language workshop presented at the library. First-timers are welcome as a review of previous lessons will be done at the beginning of this workshop.

A reminder, the BV Christmas Community Choir and Orchestra rehearsals start Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the BVCHS music room, starting at 7 p.m. Performances will be Dec. 1, 2, 3. Contact Sharon Carrington at scmusic@telus.net for more information. The music will be Bach, Vaughn Williams and more.

I had the opportunity to visit Granisle last week. Haven’t been there in a long time. Babine Lake is just beautiful. Made a stop at the Granisle Visitor Centre and the lady there was really friendly, providing lots of information on how Granisle is faring. On display is a gigantic bone, the “Babine Lake mammoth” — truly gigantic! I have a copy of the history on this discovery written by Jane Stevenson — worth a read. There is a Granisle Seniors group that is active and Bill’s Café provided a good cup of tea and a very tasty cinnamon bun. It is attached to the curling arena so when curling season is on, one can sit with a cup of tea and watch the goings on.

Closing with: “Life is like a camera; you focus on what’s important, capture the good times, develop from the negative and if things don’t work out, take another shot.” – Author unknown.