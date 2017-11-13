Local woman pays her respects at the Hazelton cenotaph. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

Hazelton remembers

Photos from Remembrance Day in Hazelton.

Members of the Hazeltons community gathered on the banks of Skeena River last Saturday to honour those who have fallen in service of their country at the annual Remembrance Day service.

A crowd of people, young and old, met at Inlander parking lot before marching to the cenotaph at Bastion Park.

Wayne Askew, master of ceremonies, introduced Capt. Robert Sessford who led an opening prayer.

“I was quite honoured when I was asked to come and MC,” said Askew. “It’s a chance to be part of reflection, appreciation and gratitude for the people who have given up their lives for us and for our freedoms.”

Remembrance Day hits close to home for Askew as both his parents, his paternal grandfather and all of his uncles on his father’s side, served in multiple wars.

“Remembrance Day means to me to contribute to letting [the next generation] understand why we wear a poppy, why we celebrate Remembrance day,” Askew said. “I firmly believe if it were not for what Remembrance day stands for … we wouldn’t be able to celebrate any of the other statutory holidays … because it’s given us the freedom to speak as we wish, the freedom to worship as we wish the freedom to live as we wish.”

After a closing prayer from pastor Danny Morris attendees were encouraged to go to St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall for food and refreshments.

Chris Gleason, a member of Tahltan nation, said he was touched by the ceremony and was amazed at the past generations willingness to put aside their differences to work together.

“Regardless of race, creed, religion, everybody had a purpose and that was for their freedom,” he said.

 

Local man reads a list of fallen soldiers after the Remembrance day service. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo) Local man reads a list of fallen soldiers after the Remembrance day service. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

People from the Hazeltons gather at St. Peter’s Anglican Church for food and refreshments after the ceremony.

Local woman pays her respects at the Hazelton cenotaph. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

Previous story
Smithers Main Street wins a People’s Choice award

Just Posted

Hazelton remembers

Photos from Remembrance Day in Hazelton.

Smithers Main Street wins a People’s Choice award

Award comes with $300 prize and the mayor is looking for ideas on how to spend it.

UPDATE: Air quality advisory ended for Smithers area

Stagnant winter weather conditions created elevated pollution levels in this area of Bulkley Valley

Bachrach to sit on a provincial climate advisory council

Mayor of Smithers to help create new climate change policy

BC to fight softwood duties, Donaldson in Asia selling BC lumber

About half of Canada’s softwood lumber exports to the U.S. originate from B.C.

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

CP Rail investigating after train derails between Golden and Revelstoke

Initial reports say that 10 cars were involved

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Most Read