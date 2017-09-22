Gwynne Dyer at Della Herman Tuesday

At the Smithers Library: Remember Toddler Time; Story Time and the Book Lovers Night Out at the Alpenhorn.

Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Della Herman Theater, Gwynne Dyer lectures on The Trump Era: Barking up the Wrong Tree. Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at the Library, Aaron Williams reads from his book Chasing Smoke: A Wildfire Memoir. There are many events happening at the Library, drop in for more information.

Also, I am still looking for ideas and suggestions on events, workshops, and information that would be interesting for adults and seniors.

There is a suggestion to have an adult spelling bee. Think you can out-spell other adults? Let me know and we can get that started, 250-847-4797.

Research is showing that sitting down all day is bad for your health. Some of this is a fact of working at a computer.

A new study suggests that splitting up this sitting time can make a difference, even lowering your risk of death.

Taking a movement break every half hour could help. Check out the journal Annals of Internal Medicine at annals.org.

Upcoming events of interest: The Fall Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the Library will be Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cleaning out your book stash and getting ready for winter reading, bring your books to the Library, then when you have made some space, come in to the sale to find books that will take you through the cold months. We are accepting fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, craft books, other language books, children’s books, CDs, DVDs, VHS, cassettes, books on CDs and tape. As is our usual practice, the cost of items is by donation. All monies received go back into the Library to help pay for programs, collections, electronic equipment, anything that is needed to continue the super service the Library provides to our communities.

Oct. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. there will be the Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Glenwood Hall, hosted by the Glenwood Women’s Institute.

Lunch available along with our bake sale table.

We are seeking vendors, those who have home businesses and would like to sell their items also crafters, gardeners, anyone who feels they have enough for a sale table that would be of interest to buyers. Call me at 250-847-4797.

Had a lady at the Senior’s Lunch who wanted me to remind all of you to take down your hummingbird feeders. She feels it could keep them here too long and they would end up dying.

Want to learn sign language?

Check out giphy.com/sign-with-robert. He displays various signs that are helpful.

Closing with two sayings I cannot resist:

“Sleep is good, he said, and books are better.” – George R. R. Martin.

“I do things like get in a taxi and say, ‘The Library and step on it.’ ”

– David Foster Wallace.