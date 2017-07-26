Girl guides ready to SOAR

The over 2,000 girl guides kicked off SOAR on Saturday with an opening ceremony that included marching, music, dancing and just plain old-fashioned fun!

The girls, who came from across the country and wold are in Smithers for the week-long event.

Asia is a guide from Coaldale, Alberta.

“It’s pretty awesome being here, I’ve never been to a guide camp as big as this before – I traveled sixteen hours to get here – I’m really pumped to make new friends and have an adventure,” she said.

The atmosphere of the ceremony was electric, a lot of excitement from the thousands of girls. It will no doubt create long lasting friendships and memories.

Emma from Scotland is looking forward to creating plenty of memories.

“Making a lot of international friends, memories to last a life time.”

So far, Emma is liking SOAR and Smithers.

“It’s been really good, everybody’s been really welcoming,” she said.

Jessica is also here from Scotland. She says the weather is weird, but it’s nice here in Smithers, especially the mountains.

“They’re really cool. They’re much bigger than the ones at home,” she said.

For videos and photos from the opening ceremony, head to our website: interior-news.com

SOAR wraps up on Saturday.