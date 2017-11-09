Full stack of events at the Smithers Library this November

Book launches, sales and film screening keep things busy at the Smithers library.

Slowly the stack of boxes in my new place is going down. I think I will like it here, once I can see the floor without boxes. And I am actually getting excited for Christmas, all the Bazaars, all the decorations uptown. This is the prettiest town at Christmas!

Speaking of Bazaars, St. Joseph’s Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 18, 2–4 p.m. Free admission for ages five and under, $2 for six to 12 and $5 for everyone else. Price includes chance for amazing door prizes, sandwiches, tea, coffee, juice and dessert. There will be a cake walk and items to purchase including baking, crafts, preserves and a white elephant table.

At the Library some exciting and interesting literary events coming during November. Book launch with Thom Henley, author of Raven Walks Around the World, Monday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Hear the author, environmentalist, human rights advocate and co-founder of the Rediscovery Wilderness program for youth give a reading and a discussion about his long-awaited memoir. Books will be available for purchase and light refreshments provided.

Nov. 20, 7 p.m. there will be another book launch with Serge Mazerand, author of 7 Keys to Serenity. This book is a compelling guide to healing, health and wellness, inspiring us to embrace the art of conscious living — to play life in the key of serenity. Light refreshments will be provided.

Lastly, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., The Secret Path: Screening of the animated film by Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire. This film is a powerful visual representation of the life of Chanie Wenjack, his escape from the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School and his subsequent and heartbreaking death from hunger and exposure. In the spirit of reconciliation and understanding you are invited (but not obliged) to stay after the film for a discussion facilitated by Molly Wickham.

Also in November the Friends of the Library are hosting the Fall Book Sale, Friday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of books to satisfy any bibliophile (a fancy word for book lover). Book donations are most welcome, drop them off at the Library or call and we will pick up your donation.

Nov. 11, Remembrance Day. The first poppy pins worn in Canada were made by disabled veterans under a program run by the department of Soldiers Civil Re-establishment. Poppies were made at these Vetcraft workshops until 1996. Up to the 1960s, the Mexican company that brews Corona beer used poppy flowers in all its advertising.

An idea: next time you are making dough, instead of using a pastry blender to cut in cold butter, try grating it over the flour mixture, then tossing to coat. The butter will be more evenly distributed in the flour mixture and you will get a light, flaky crust.

Closing with: “People may hear your words, but they feel your attitude.” –John C. Maxwell

Respect for those who fought for my right to say there are no good wars

