There are lots of opportunities to get hands on with career opportunities at WorkBC’s Find Your Fit. (Lisa VanderVelde photo)

Find your career fit in Hazelton and Smithers

WorkBC’s Find Your Fit Tour will be in Hazelton at Hazelton Secondary this Thursday and opens to the public from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

The chance to try one’s hand at skills needed for different careers comes to Northwest Community College in Smithers on Nov. 21, running 3-7 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

“B.C. needs a new generation of highly skilled talent to imagine, plan and build a better B.C.,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister Melanie Mark in a press release. “The Find Your Fit Tour is an opportunity for students to find their passion and place in our growing economy.”

The Find Your Fit Tour stop in Hazelton is a great opportunity for students to get an insider’s look at a range of careers, including the skilled trades such as carpenters, electricians and heavy-duty equipment mechanics needed in the Kitimat-Stikine region.

It also provides valuable information about what jobs will be in high-demand by employers in the region and throughout British Columbia. Industries such as tourism, tech and health care will need a broad range of skilled British Columbians.

“I encourage students and parents in the Kitimat-Stikine region to visit the Find Your Fit Tour and see first-hand the amazing careers that are needed in our community and throughout B.C.,” said MLA for Stikine Doug Donaldson in the release. “It doesn’t matter what your interests are — tech, health care or early childhood education — there is a place for you in our economy.”

Tour dates for the Find Your Fit tour are available online at: workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx.

NWCC displays wide variety of military history

