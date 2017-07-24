Emergency services open house in New Hazelton

An annual event that brings emergency service personnel and the public together is coming up in New Hazelton.

BC Ambluance Services, New Hazelton Fire Department, and the New Hazelton RCMP will be at the Visitor’s Centre on July 29 from 12-3 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Bjornson said people are invited to come out and view emergency vehicles and equipment. There will also be a rollover simulator and an impaired driving cart.

“It is sort of a peddle go-cart and you wear beer goggles,” explain Bjornson.

“It is what your vision would look like while intoxicated and then you go through an obstacle course.”

There will also be children’s activities and a barbecue.

Bjornson said this free event aims to allow the public to talk to the people who service the region while strengthening relationships and partnerships within the community.