It’s the end of another day at this cabin in the woods. Time for a treat, a nice brush job, then a gentle massage. This is of course for the dogs and the cat.

I know there are many out there that have a senior dog who just might be showing that something hurts in a hip or spine. Even the neck could stiffen up with age. Sound familiar? Now back to the dogs and massage.

I have been doing this for a month or so. Both dogs and the cat are quite senior. I can see now that the old female is having some trouble lying down. The cat looks as if a shoulder is sore. The little rescue dog does not jump to his bed as easily as he once did.

Massage has actually made a big difference. I start by running my hands over the dog, then slowly I increase the pressure on the spine, hips and neck. Just to have some pain taken away and increased flexibility is worth the 10 minutes or so I devote to each dog. I am told the process improves circulation, supports the immune system and helps with the oxygen flow to the brain.

Still on the positive benefits of the dog massage is that you might just find some lumps and bumps or skin conditions that could be fixed. Doggone it, massage is a good option.

We are fortunate in this area to have many professional folks that can help us with nutrition, body problems and maybe relieve some pain from one condition or another. This of course brings me back to massage.

When old Al had a lot of pain from cancer we were given a few coupons from the good people at the cancer clinic. This way he could get a massage that would help with pain. I don’t know if that service is still offered but if you are helping someone get through this process we call living check with your medical professional who just might be able to guide you to get some help.

You never know, there just might be someone who could come to your home. Don’t try to do everything yourself. Seek out some help so as a caregiver you know you are doing your best. A massage might be what you need as well.

As I leave you this week I see see my old cat sleeping by the woodstove. The old dogs are covered with a thick towel hoping that soon the water from a rainy day has soaked up a bit. A peaceful end to another day.

Halloween is over! Isn’t it? Anyway I know the children appreciate the efforts of those who decorate their yards. They like that the Telkwa Fire Department has fireworks.

