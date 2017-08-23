Christmas rehearsals for the choir and orchestra are fast approaching

The BV Christmas Community Choir and Orchestra will be starting rehearsals September 6, 7pm in the BVCHS music room. They are preparing for performances December 1, 2 and 3. Contact Sharon Carrington scmusic@telus.net for more information. The music will be Bach, Vaughn Williams and more.

Something different: Intuitive Chant. You are invited to attend a workshop Wednesday August 23, 7pm – 8:30pm at Full Circle Yoga, 1283 Main Street. You will do vocal warm ups, learn Harmonic Resonant Chant and create beautiful sound paintings, no singing experience necessary. Allison Weiss uses sound as a healing modality and has hosted workshops and classes before. She will be leading this workshop. Donations $5-$10. Reach her at allisoneweiss@gmail.com.

Eat your water. A list of foods that are high in H2O: cucumber, celery, radishes, zucchini, tomatoes, red and green cabbage, strawberries, cauliflower, sweet peppers, watermelon, spinach, broccoli, grapefruit, cantaloupe. I would have thought watermelon would be the highest in water content but the cucumber is at 96%, watermelon is down to 92% water. Friends of Canadian Broadcasting are supporting the annual Daryl Duke Prize award for excellence in a screenplay for an unproduced long-form dramatic film telling a fictional story. The prize is $25,000.00. The Daryl Duke Foundation honours the memory of this former Friends Board of Directors. Learn more at http://daryldukeprize.ca.

Ever wondered “What is the Employer Thinking”? Attend a free event Thursday, September 21, 1pm – 4pm at the Northwest Community College. Attend the workshop and hear from local employers sharing what they are looking for in today’s employees. Listen to advice for gaining employment, attending job interviews and the best workplace employee practices. Refreshments provided, with Avi Sternberg, Job Developer with WorkBC Employment Services Centre preparing sushi and Vietnamese spring rolls to add to the catering spread provided by PRETIVM. More questions call Avi, 250-847-0182 or check out www.wcgservices.com.

If you missed the performances from the final event of “Walking Together” Friday August 18, take a look at this video from the first event: “Dancing Together”, from the Bulkley Valley Concert Association, Video by Marty Clemens. https://bvca.me/dancing-together-danser-ensemble/

In an article by Thomas Cronin, University of Maryland, Baltimore County he states that we humans are uncommonly visual creatures. He says that vision is light sensing but that we experience other forms of light sensing as well. Sitting outside enjoying the sun, using heat as a substitute for light, your eyes are not necessary. To read more articles by Mr. Cronin: biology.umbc.edu/directory/faculty/cronin.

Closing with: Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder. Jalaluddin Rumi.