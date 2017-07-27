Celebrities set to tee off in Smithers

Celebrity Golf Tournament can use more volunteers to help raise funds for a CT scanner in Smithers.

Celebrities are about tee off in Smithers for charity.

The Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament happens every two years and will see many notable celebs at the golf course.

Dan Hamhuis, Danny Briere, Joe Watson, Steve Darling, Todd Talbot, Steve Carlson (aka one of the Hanson Brothers), Kaitlyn Herbst, Sebastian Clovis, Brandon Manning, Cassie Hawrysh, Ronald Petrovicky, John Morris and Jeff Chychrun are just some of the notable names attending the event.

The 25th Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament will take place Aug. 3-5. Over the course of the weekend celebrities, sponsors and community members will take part in a number of events. This year’s event will raise money for the Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation and a CT scanner for the community.

There are a couple of events that are open to the public.

“The celebrity autograph session and the other one being the long drive competition Friday night. People will get the chance to meet the celebrities that are here, get autographs signed, just chat with them,” said Tournament organizer Philippe Bernier.

“Guys like Danny Briere and Dan Hamhuis are our marque celebrities. Gives a lot to the kids in the community that are aspiring hockey players to kind of get to know some future hall of famers.”

Volunteers are currently needed to help with the Friday par three tournament and the Saturday tournament. Organizers said it is an opportunity for volunteers to come out and help on the golf course while the tournaments are being played and meet celebrities, get autographs, be outdoors in a fun environment and get a t-shirt.

“Right now we’re a little short [on] volunteers and that’s why we kind of want to put it out there to see if there’s anybody out in the community who would like to come out and help out,” said Bernier.

Those interested in volunteering must be 19 years of age or older and can reach the Celebrity Golf Tournament committee by email at info@smitherscelebritygolf.com.