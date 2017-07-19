Call to pin down Girl Guide souvenirs

A request: the Girl Guides, 2,200, are arriving in Smithers July 22. A group of us have been collecting lapel pins as we discovered the girls love pins from everywhere and love to trade them. If you have any extra pins to donate please call me, I will pick them up: 250-847-4797. Pins have been requested from all the communities along Highway 97 and I have received many but really need more!

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce presents the annual summer Lawnchair Lounge, live music and entertainment every Friday night from 6:30 to 8:30 until the end of August. More information: 250-847-5072, info@smitherschamber.com.

This sounds interesting: get in shape by running up and down Houston’s favourite mountain, Morice Mountain. Join the Cabin to Cabin Ski Run put on by the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club this July 22. Details at sites.google.com/site/moricemountainnordicskiclub/calendar/trail-run. Also check out their facebook page: Morice Mountain Ski Club.

Something for your calendar, three events at the Smithers Public Library: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Teddy Bear Sleepover, pre-registration, maximum 20 kids; Thursday, Aug. 17, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Teddy Bear Sleepover morning follow-up program; Saturday, Sept. 16, 2 to 2:30 p.m. AFFNO presents a French Storytime. They will provide membership information plus their French Library from 1:30 to 3 p.m. that day as well.

Spent five days in Vanderhoof attending the BC Women’s Institute 37th Triennial. Great workshops, met super women who talked about when they joined the Women’s Institute and what their roles are in their branches. I belong to the Glenwood Women’s Institute and it was great to be among others who came from all over the province. Some ended up having to leave early due to the highway closures, knowing they had to take a different route home. I stayed with a Glenwood WI member at her sister’s place on Sinkut Lake. So beautiful. I went in the member’s vehicle and we had a good laugh as the vehicle had GPS that talked and kept telling us what the speed limit was and once when she took her hands of the wheel to brush her hair back an alarm went off and on the screen it said “hands on the wheel.”

Closing with: “Whoever is trying to bring you down, is already below you.” –Kushandwizoom.

