Avoiding the Facebook bully pulpit

I’m back! What a week I have had!

I have to start from the beginning. Canada Day for me was a nice thing. I felt quite proud watching some of the festivities in Ottawa. The entertainment was just fine. I even enjoyed Bono. His words that said “some build walls and Canada opens doors” had some meaning for me.

Earlier in the day as I had driven along the street in Smithers, I stopped to allow a young family to walk across. Two children happily waved Canada’s flag as they walked over the rainbow part of the road.

I always enjoy the comments from people from another place. They like to remind us that as Canadians we are so nice and always apologize. Well, I am sorry, that is just how we are.

Then a new week begins with all manner of activity on a social media site. Facebook, of course. There has been a big blow-up and a difference of opinion by many about breast feeding at the bakery and café in Telkwa. I am not going to present my view on the issue. Why you ask? We do not need more fuel added to the fire.

I have to tell you right off the top that the people who run the café are friends of mine. I respect their point of view as I do the others in opposition. We have the right to agree or not. In life it comes down to respecting others and above all respecting yourself. I’m sorry, but that is how I look at life. If for any reason I would ruin a café experience for someone else I would surely fix the problem.

I cannot for the life of me figure out why so many are venting anger or other emotions on facebook. If that is social media I want no part of it. If I have a problem with someone I will confront them. I would see no need to involve others who lurk about the Facebook bully pulpit.

I ask you is there some reason we cannot be kind to each other and respect the views of others? I am willing to listen to all views expressed but I will defend my friends no matter which side of the post they are on. If I think they are wrong, I will tell them that.

Maybe I should not get myself in a dither about all this. Well, maybe no more than I am but that won’t happen. I guess if you don’t want to patronize a certain place don’t do it. Go down the road to another place. We all have choices.

I should apologize for this column with its negative slant. Canada Day in the rear view mirror and negativity looking forward. Thanks to all who came here in support of the café. How very kind of you. For those of you offended about this and that I am sorry. What more can I say? I’m Canadian, eh!

