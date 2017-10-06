Arts and Culture Centre meeting Oct. 19

A good friend and neighbour recently passed away. He did make a difference in our neighbourhood. You will be missed Brian, we are poorer with you gone. A saying: “The tragedy of life is not that it ends so soon, but that we wait so long to begin it.” –Ghramae Johnson.

Smithers town hall forum, Thursday, Oct. 19 at Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge, 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to have a look at the plans that the Town of Smithers is contemplating for Central Park and a Arts and Culture Centre. Different groups have been involved in the recent planning sessions. This is your chance to voice your concerns, your ideas, your approval or disapproval. There will be displays from each group and an opportunity to speak to people from the library, the Tourism Information Centre, the museum, the art gallery and CICK, Smithers community radio. For more information smithers.ca/news/detail/bvacc.

This could be fun! Garth Brooks Tribute/Voices of Legends, Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Legion. Tickets $20. Dancing to follow the show. Tickets available at the Legion and Hetherington and Hooper.

A Rockabilly dance: The Chevys, Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., tickets $20. Every Friday: hamburgers, chicken strips or beef dip with various sides, $7, served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All ages welcome. Meat draws and 50/50 held on Fridays, 6:00, 6:30 and 7 p.m., Saturdays 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. with all proceeds going to charity. Members and guests welcome. Website: smitherslegion.ca.

Line dancing starts Thursday, Oct. 12, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pioneer Activity Centre. No experience necessary. For more information call Justina 250-847-2591.

The Wooley Ewe in Telkwa will begin its Saturday classes starting Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Jennifer’s Cowl.” Level is easy, cost $50 plus materials. Each Saturday following there is animal needle felting, basic sock with heel flap, cabled pillow, basic mitten, needle felting with Peggy, thrummed slippers. Class sizes are limited; registration can be done over the phone with your credit card. Tea and light snack will be provided by Foxhole Bakery. More information 250-876-8837, woolyewetelkwa@gmail.com.

Something to think about: The Dalton Camp Award. This is an essay competition on the link between democracy and the media in Canada. One award is open to all eligible entrants, a prize of $10,000 as well as a bronze cast medal by the late Canadian sculptress Dora de Pedery-Hunt. Deadline for entries is Dec. 1, 2017. check out friends.ca/dca.

Closing with: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” – Dr. Seuss