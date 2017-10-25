A teacup full of fat blasting university study

The Legion is rocking this weekend and the Library is readying for big November book sale.

Tea, I love my tea. Really strong, first thing in the morning.

Did you know that green tea has been linked with weight loss? New research out of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) shows that black tea can also blast fat working through a different mechanism. So I not only love my cup of tea but love the fact that maybe I am aiding my “small” efforts to keep my weight down while enjoying myself.

At the Legion: The Chevys, Rockabilly dance, Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. — $20 to dance the night away! Fish and chips dinner, Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. — $15 includes coleslaw and dessert, all ages welcome. Every Friday: hamburgers, chicken strips, or beef dip with various sides — $7 served from 5:30 to 7 p.m., all ages welcome. Pool tournaments: Saturdays at 3 p.m. — $10 to enter (100 per cent pay-out) plus $2 to the Legion (goes towards supplies and repairs). Meat draws and 50/50 held on Fridays, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. All proceeds go to charity. Members and guests welcome!

While at the Salvation Army Thrift Store I saw a little wooden, bright blue horse. I thought to go back after reading about colourful, wooden Dala (or dalecarlian) horses which are a recognizable symbol of Sweden. They are usually red and have been associated with the Swedish people. They are traditionally carved out of wood and painted red, and then adorned with Kurbits designs, a style of painting that the Swedes developed in the 18th century. They are now found in many colours. But when I went back the little blue horse was gone!

Dennis Gelean is known for his tremendous collection of war memorabilia. He is setting up a collection of the First World War and Second World War focused on horses and children at the Northwest Community College for the 2017 Remembrance Day celebration. He will advise when it is ready.

Don’t forget to donate your books for the Library Book Sale: Nov. 17 and 18 at the Legion. All funds made during the sale go towards programs and increasing/updating the collections of CDs, DVDs, computer equipment, books, and necessary items for the Library. We so appreciate the generosity of this community in keeping our Library up to date.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.” –John C. Maxwell.

I am presently in the process of resettling after moving. I have learned the hard way that I cannot keep everything that came from a two bedroom and find places for it in a one bedroom apartment. So I am learning.

Closing with: Esprit de corps — a sense of unity and of common interests and responsibilities, as developed among a group of persons closely associated in a task, cause, enterprise, etc.

