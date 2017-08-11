A drive-thru the eye doctor’s before the bears come

Seldom do I leave the beauty of this cabin in the woods. But necessity drove me away for a day. Actually, a friend drove me to Terrace in my old Buick and another friend did critter duty here.

Why Terrace? A cloudy cataract just needs to be gone. So off we went to the doctor for a look-see. I waited — and waited. Soon a person called my name and I was in an office with all manner of medical machines. Drops were squirted in both eyes. Even my blind one. I dabbed at the drips from my eyes and then I was directed to look in a machine. I was told there was a hot air balloon in there. Not at first. Soon the balloon showed up. Don’t blink! Right!

Next it was time to read those letters. Of course I could see the big E. Not much else until I was given a black spoon with lots of holes in it. Amazing! I could see other letters! I am thinking I have some big spoons like that. Maybe I will keep one in the car just in case.

Had to wait again. I did tell anyone who was listening that I had been to my first drive-thru place. Talk to someone I couldn’t see, then coffee was handed over by someone I could see.

I was handed a form that asked questions. It was in very small print. My friend filled that out for me. He probably made some stuff up. I signed it and was given a date for surgery. Aug. 31!

I have to say the whole experience was not bad at all. Maybe the low toilet outside the waiting room could be a point of contention. I walk into the stall, knowing right off the bat I am not going to be able to rise up from a sitting position. No safety bars just a low toilet. By now I really have to “go.” I lifted the toilet seat, lowered my pants, shuffled my old self into position. Well, you know the rest.

I can tell you I would not have managed the big city without the assistance of my friend. It was decided that surgery might help me see better. That means of course a return trip to Terrace. Am I nervous? Honestly? Just a little since I have only one eye for the doctor to tinker with. Worth a try I would say. I might even try another drive-thru and hopefully find a restroom that accepts senior people.

You probably are thinking you should tell me about your experience with cataract surgery. Feel free to call 250-846-5095 or just email to mallory@bulkley.net.

PS. I finished these words to you and noticed that some parts did not make sense. Can’t fix it now. Dogs are barking at a bear.