A bucket full of sleep tips

It is very often I talk to folks in my age bracket who find it difficult to sleep through the night

Snow!

I don’t need to tell you about that. I would wager that we had more snow this past day than we had last winter. Just the same I was out there for some time with my trusty shovel making sure I can get out of this place. Also needed to open up some of my walking trails. Funny how excited the dogs and the old cat were to see their world blanketed in white. My excitement was a little more tempered.

After all that work today I said to myself, “I will sleep well tonight.” Therein lies a topic we should discuss — sleep. It is very often I talk to folks in my age bracket who find it difficult to sleep through the night.

Why I ask you? Maybe this is how it is for older folks. I wouldn’t know. Never been this old before. Still, I don’t sleep for hours at a time.

More often than not I have to get out of bed to have a pee. That is of course the preferred way to handle bladder issues. I don’t have a toilet so I have to stumble to my pee bucket. This is probably more than you need to know.

Some of you mentioned that pain from arthritis or other issues keep you awake. What to do? For me it is classical music. It plays quietly, lulling me to sleep — eventually.

I had a great chat with a reader at the almond milk section of the store. She told me she has started drinking warm almond milk before bed. She adds some vanilla, cinnamon and a drizzle of honey. Sounds good. You could of course use regular milk.

Others I know drink chamomile tea. I am still thinking about the warm milk.

I just had a cup of regular black tea with honey and cream. I don’t imagine there is too much caffeine.

Men of course get up a lot in the bedtime hours because of prostate problems. Not sure what you are doing about that. Around here when it came an annoying problem, Al resorted to taking saw palmetto as well as grape seed oil. Try the health food store for that stuff and of course check with your health care person.

I was told at coffee that another helpful sleep device is a weighted blanket. Doesn’t appeal to me. I don’t like a lot of blankets. I know if the cat decides to sleep on me I get ever so agitated.

I know some have found out they have sleep apnea. Talk to your health care provider. There is a test to find out if your sleep is compromised because you stop breathing during the night.

You know I had some other ideas for helping us sleep but for me this is enough. All that snow removal today has tuckered me out. I think I feel a nap coming on. Make yourself cozy and have a good sleep.

When next you wake call me at 250-846-5095. Preferably during the day. Send an email to mallory@bulkley.net.