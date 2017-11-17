A bucket full of sleep tips

It is very often I talk to folks in my age bracket who find it difficult to sleep through the night

Snow!

I don’t need to tell you about that. I would wager that we had more snow this past day than we had last winter. Just the same I was out there for some time with my trusty shovel making sure I can get out of this place. Also needed to open up some of my walking trails. Funny how excited the dogs and the old cat were to see their world blanketed in white. My excitement was a little more tempered.

After all that work today I said to myself, “I will sleep well tonight.” Therein lies a topic we should discuss — sleep. It is very often I talk to folks in my age bracket who find it difficult to sleep through the night.

Why I ask you? Maybe this is how it is for older folks. I wouldn’t know. Never been this old before. Still, I don’t sleep for hours at a time.

More often than not I have to get out of bed to have a pee. That is of course the preferred way to handle bladder issues. I don’t have a toilet so I have to stumble to my pee bucket. This is probably more than you need to know.

Some of you mentioned that pain from arthritis or other issues keep you awake. What to do? For me it is classical music. It plays quietly, lulling me to sleep — eventually.

I had a great chat with a reader at the almond milk section of the store. She told me she has started drinking warm almond milk before bed. She adds some vanilla, cinnamon and a drizzle of honey. Sounds good. You could of course use regular milk.

Others I know drink chamomile tea. I am still thinking about the warm milk.

I just had a cup of regular black tea with honey and cream. I don’t imagine there is too much caffeine.

Men of course get up a lot in the bedtime hours because of prostate problems. Not sure what you are doing about that. Around here when it came an annoying problem, Al resorted to taking saw palmetto as well as grape seed oil. Try the health food store for that stuff and of course check with your health care person.

I was told at coffee that another helpful sleep device is a weighted blanket. Doesn’t appeal to me. I don’t like a lot of blankets. I know if the cat decides to sleep on me I get ever so agitated.

I know some have found out they have sleep apnea. Talk to your health care provider. There is a test to find out if your sleep is compromised because you stop breathing during the night.

You know I had some other ideas for helping us sleep but for me this is enough. All that snow removal today has tuckered me out. I think I feel a nap coming on. Make yourself cozy and have a good sleep.

When next you wake call me at 250-846-5095. Preferably during the day. Send an email to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Toys for tickets

Just Posted

Telkwa Coal meeting for the neighbours

Allegiance Coal hopes to have a larger open house in the first quarter next year.

Babine Forest Product’s fine appeal not successful

The company has been ordered to pay the $1.01 million fine after the 2012 Burns Lake explosion.

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako continues to raise LNG pipeline concerns

Wood fibre use and spruce beetle concerns. TransCanada amends Coastal GasLink pipeline route.

Northwest figure skaters get special training in Smithers ahead of KlaHowYa

Smithers club looks forward to welcoming over 200 skaters from across the North Dec. 1-3.

International college students need space to live in Smithers

A Smithers campus Business program can start in May if homes are found for students.

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

Most Read

  • Toys for tickets

    Anyone who got a Smithers parking ticket this year can wipe that debt with a toy donation.

  • A bucket full of sleep tips

    It is very often I talk to folks in my age bracket who find it difficult to sleep through the night